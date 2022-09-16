Six arrested in northern India over alleged rape and murder of teens

Police in northern India have arrested six people in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two girls from a lower-caste community who were found hanging from a tree, local officials said on Thursday.

The bodies of the two girls, aged 15 and 17, were found in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, local police said.

"Four of the accused lured the girls to a field and raped them," local police official Sanjeev Suman told reporters.