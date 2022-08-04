Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians

Going to the bank in his home village in western India used to be a slow, frustrating process for Kiran Patil, as frequent power cuts - sometimes lasting for days - turned what should have been a quick errand into a lengthy ordeal.

The 59-year-old farmer often had to wait for hours in line at RBL Bank, his local branch in the village of Aitawade Budruk, or abandon his transaction and return the next day, wasting time he should have been spending cultivating his crops.

All that changed after the building was fitted with a set of solar panels and backup storage batteries in 2018, breaking the bank's reliance on the power grid and giving it a steady supply of clean electricity.

"The transactions now are so smooth and fast," Patil told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "These days we even find time for a quick chat with the branch manager over a cup of tea, to learn of the latest services and facilities."

A more reliable banking experience is also bringing in new customers who previously didn't have the time for long waits or who worried about never knowing when they would be able to access their money.

Since the solar power system was installed at RBL in Aitawade Budruk, the bank has been opening 25 to 30 new accounts every month - 10 times more than before, said branch manager Sandeep Banne.