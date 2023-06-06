Gunfight with insurgents kills one border guard in tense Indian state

"Intermittent firing between security forces & a group of insurgents took place throughout the night of 05/06 June," the Indian Army said on Twitter. "Security forces effectively retaliated to the fire."

It said a soldier from the Border Security Force died and two personnel from Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force with a focus on India's northeast, were wounded.

"Search operations (are) in progress," the army said.

The ethnic violence began when tribal groups clashed with the majority Meitei community over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. Tribal communities are worried about a possible extension of their benefits to the Meiteis.