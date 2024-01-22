India counts down to opening of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

Thousands of Indians danced in the streets, wearing saffron garments and waving saffron flags as they chanted religious slogans ahead of Monday's opening of a grand temple to the Hindu god Lord Ram on a site they believe to be his birthplace.

The ceremony in the northern city of Ayodhya is being projected as a historic event for the Hindu majority of the world's most populous nation, as Prime Minister Narenda Modi's party bids for a rare third term in elections due by May.

"The construction of the Ram Temple is an instrument to unite the country," Modi said in a message published on newspaper front pages ahead of a spectacle that will be watched by millions of Indians at home and abroad.

The temple, which delivers on a key 35-year-old promise by Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been a contentious political issue that helped catapult the party to prominence and power.