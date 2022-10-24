Indians pinning their hopes on Rishi Sunak on Diwali

Many Indians are delighted at the prospect of Rishi Sunak becoming the first person of Indian origin to become British prime minister on Monday, just as Hindus across the world celebrate Diwali.

Boris Johnson pulled out of the prime ministerial race late on Sunday, boosting Sunak's chances of taking the top job and replacing his Conservative party leadership rival Liz Truss, who quit after a month and a half as her support evaporated.

Sunak's increasingly likely rise to the premiership has already made it to the front pages of most Indian newspapers - alongside the Indian cricket team's win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match late on Sunday.