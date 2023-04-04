    বাংলা

    India avalanche kills seven on road to Tibet, more trapped

    Five to six vehicles carrying up to 30 tourists on the way to Nathu La were feared to have been stuck under the snow, says the army

    Reuters
    Published : 4 April 2023, 12:00 PM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 12:00 PM

    An avalanche in India's northeastern state of Sikkim on Tuesday killed at least seven people, with several more people feared trapped, the Indian army said.

    The army said five to six vehicles carrying up to 30 tourists on the way to Nathu La, a mountain pass between Sikkim and the Chinese region of Tibet, were feared to have been stuck under the snow when the avalanche hit.

    The incident took place at 11:30 am (0600 GMT), the army statement said.

    "We are yet to ascertain how many people are still trapped. 17 people have been rescued, out of which 8 are very critical and have been moved to a hospital," senior police official Tenzing Loden Lepcha told Reuters on phone.

    Rescue officials earlier said they feared at least 70 people were under the snow.

    Rescue operations were ongoing at the site, Loden Lepcha said, adding that when the avalanche hit, people were taking photographs near a stream.

    An ANI video showed local residents crowding around rescue workers and filming videos on mobile phones at the site of the accident.

    Thousands of tourists flock to Sikkim every year, also known as the "Land of Mystic Splendour", located below Mount Khangchendzonga, also known as Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world.

    RELATED STORIES
    View from Gokyo-Ri of the Gokyo Village in the Himalayas
    Without cross-border flood alerts, disaster risk grows in Nepal
    As climate change heats the planet, making rainfall more extreme and accelerating the melting of glaciers, Himalayan nations such as Nepal are facing growing risks from floods
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Apr 13, 2021.
    India's Adani JV in talks for first dollar loan since Hindenburg report
    Hindenburg's report released on Jan 24 eroded more than $100 billion in the value of shares in Adani group of companies
    India's main opposition Congress party’s leader Rahul Gandhi holds a news conference after he was disqualified as a lawmaker by India's parliament on Friday, at party’s headquarter in New Delhi, India, Mar 25, 2023.
    Rahul Gandhi appeals defamation conviction
    The country’s opposition leader hopes to overturn the defamation conviction that resulted in his expulsion from parliament a year before a general election is due
    An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo, Jun 1, 2017.
    India's new trade policy aims to promote rupee trade
    The South Asian nation is prepared to trade in rupees with nations facing a shortage of dollars

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain