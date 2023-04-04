The army said five to six vehicles carrying up to 30 tourists on the way to Nathu La, a mountain pass between Sikkim and the Chinese region of Tibet, were feared to have been stuck under the snow when the avalanche hit.

The incident took place at 11:30 am (0600 GMT), the army statement said.

"We are yet to ascertain how many people are still trapped. 17 people have been rescued, out of which 8 are very critical and have been moved to a hospital," senior police official Tenzing Loden Lepcha told Reuters on phone.

Rescue officials earlier said they feared at least 70 people were under the snow.