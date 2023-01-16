India, UAE close to deal on renewable electricity grid link: Indian minister

Singh said the UAE has also indicated it would like to invest more in India's renewable energy projects, including solar and wind.

India and the UAE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Jan. 13 on green hydrogen development, produced using renewable energy, India's embassy in the UAE said on Twitter on Friday.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation declined to provide an immediate comment.

Last year, the Gulf state concluded a broad trade agreement with India that aims to increase bilateral non-oil trade to $100 billion in the next five years.

Singh gave his backing to the UAE as host for the COP28 climate conference this year and also supports Sultan Al Jaber, who is head of state oil company ADNOC and the UAE's climate envoy, as president-designate of COP28.