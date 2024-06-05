Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Ridiculed for a decade, India's Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut

Reduced by a Modi landslide to just 52 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament in 2019, Congress looks well set to nearly double that tally this year

India's Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, holds a press conference at the party's headquarter in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS

Krishn Kaushik

Reuters

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 12:08 PM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 12:08 PM

Related Stories
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Indian election casts spotlight on Modi look-alikes
Indian election casts spotlight on Modi look-alikes
Read More
Still awaiting Hamas response to Israel ceasefire proposal: US
Still awaiting Hamas response to Israel ceasefire proposal: US
Modi, allies to meet after humbling election verdict
Modi, allies to meet after humbling election verdict
Euro 2024: Germany desperate to restore elite status
Euro 2024: Germany desperate to restore elite status
Carbon removal needs to quadruple to meet climate goals: researchers
Carbon removal needs to quadruple to meet climate goals: researchers
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More