Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 07, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India sets up Army base in West Bengal, military station in Assam along Bangladesh border

The facilities are being set up “with an eye on the current political turbulence in Bangladesh”, the Deccan Chronicle reports

India sets up Army base, military station along Bangladesh border
Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari with troops at the new military base in Chopra, West Bengal. Credit: Indian Army

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Nov 2025, 03:51 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2025, 03:51 PM

Related Stories
Read More
Bangladesh to move towards polls through July Charter basis: Nahid
Bangladesh to move towards polls through July Charter basis: Nahid
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy
Liberation War freed Awami League, not the nation: Rizvi
Liberation War freed Awami League, not the nation: Rizvi
Explosion at mosque in Indonesian capital injures 54 people
Explosion at mosque in Indonesian capital injures 54 people
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More