India sets up Army base in West Bengal, military station in Assam along Bangladesh border

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari with troops at the new military base in Chopra, West Bengal. Credit: Indian Army

The Indian Army has operationalised a new military base in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur and is raising a new military station in Assam’s Dhubri to reinforce its capacity along the border with Bangladesh, reports the Deccan Chronicle.

The Hyderabad-based English language daily reported on Friday that the measures are being taken “with an eye on the current political turbulence in Bangladesh”.

On Thursday, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari visited the base at Chopra in North Dinajpur, close to the India-Bangladesh border.

The Eastern Command posted from its account on social media site X: “Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC, visited the troops of #BrahmastraCorps deployed at #ChopraDefenceLand. He interacted with the troops & complimented their unwavering zeal, professionalism and tireless efforts in establishing and operationalising the base in a minimal timeframe. He urged them to maintain the highest standards of #OperationalPreparedness and to remain proactive in meeting evolving security challenges.”

“#ArmyCdrEC also interacted with Shri Hamidul Rahaman, MLA, #Chopra Constituency and other civil dignitaries, reaffirming the importance of military-civil cooperation in fostering security and development in the region.”

Lt Gen Tiwari also visited the 4 (Gajrai) Corpos in Assam’s border area, laying Lachit Borpukhan Military Station’s foundation stone.

The Eastern command said, “The establishment of this station marks a significant step in further strengthening the operational capabilities and infrastructure of the Indian Army in the region.”

It added that the Eastern Army commander also “reviewed the operational readiness and internal security situation in the bordering areas, along with the progress of ongoing infrastructure development initiatives undertaken by the formation.”