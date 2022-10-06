8 drown, several missing during Durga Puja immersion ceremony in India’s West Bengal

At least eight people have died and several others have gone missing after flash floods swept a group away during a Durga Puja idol immersion ceremony in the Mal River in India’s West Bengal.

Hundreds had gathered on the banks of the river on Vijayadashami in Jalpaiguri around 8:30 pm on Wednesday when the incident occurred, NDTV reports.

"All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered and we have rescued around 50 people," Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara told PTI.

Thirteen people with minor injuries were admitted to a nearby hospital, she added.