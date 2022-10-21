India rice export curbs to end a decade of price stability

India's recent curbs on rice exports could trigger a rally in global prices after more than a decade of stability, traders said, as New Delhi's protectionist move coincides with falling output in other major producers and rising global demand.

Uneven monsoon rains hit rice planting in India, prompting the export restrictions in September, and floods have cut output in Pakistan even as consumption has grown in top importers such as Bangladesh and the Philippines. That's why forecasters are saying global demand will outstrip production in 2022/23.

This is bad for Asian and African countries that use rice as a staple, some of which import as much as 60% of their supply.

Since India - the world's biggest rice exporter - banned exports of broken rice and slapped a 20% export tax on some non-basmati varieties, global rice prices have jumped more than 10%. Last month, the Food and Agriculture Organization's global rice price index rose 2.2% to hit an 18-month high.

"The international market has gone up and it will go up further," said Nitin Gupta, vice president for Olam India's rice business.

Governments worldwide had already been struggling to tame food inflation because of COVID-19 disruptions to production and supply chains, and then Russia's invasion of Ukraine removed millions of tonnes of foodstuffs from global markets, pushing inflation to a record earlier this year.