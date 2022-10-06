India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia

India is testing samples of cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals for exports after the World Health Organization said its products were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

The deaths of 66 children in the West African country is a blow to India's image as a "pharmacy of the world" that supplies medicines to all continents, especially Africa.

The WHO on Wednesday said laboratory analysis of four Maiden products - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup - had confirmed "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.