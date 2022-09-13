Fire at electric scooter showroom in southern India kills eight

A fire at an electric scooter showroom in India killed at least eight people and sent seven more to hospital, police said on Tuesday, at a time of growing concerns about the safety of the vehicles.

A spate of fires this year in electric scooters has alarmed the government, keen to promote their use in its fight on pollution. Early investigations have identified faulty battery cells and modules among the main causes.

Monday's fire broke out in a hotel basement housing the showroom in the southern city of Secunderabad, police said, but it was brought under control and an investigation launched.