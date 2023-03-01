    বাংলা

    Indian security forces battle Kashmir militants after killing of Hindu

    Reuters
    Published : 1 March 2023, 04:00 AM
    Updated : 1 March 2023, 04:00 AM

    Indian security forces shot dead two militants in Kashmir on Tuesday during a 12-hour battle in the disputed region in which a soldier was also killed, the chief of police said.

    The battle occurred in a village south of Srinagar after security forces launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of a Hindu security guard who was shot dead on Sunday in another nearby village, Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar said.

    "One of the slain militants , Aquib Mushtaq, was responsible for killing (security guard) Sanjay Kumar Nath," he said.

    On Monday, members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party held a protest in Kashmir against the killing.

    Hindus and Sikhs are minorities in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley, and are often the target of militants fighting the Indian government. The region saw a surge in violence last year, which triggered a widespread security crackdown.

    India and neighbouring Pakistan claim the Himalayan region - that also includes the Hindu-dominated Jammu - in full but only rule parts of it. India says Pakistan supports the insurgency in Kashmir, a charge Pakistan denies.

    Ten Kashmir Hindus were killed in the last two years in a wave of target killings in Kashmir by suspected militants.

