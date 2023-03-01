Indian security forces battle Kashmir militants after killing of Hindu

Indian security forces shot dead two militants in Kashmir on Tuesday during a 12-hour battle in the disputed region in which a soldier was also killed, the chief of police said.

The battle occurred in a village south of Srinagar after security forces launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of a Hindu security guard who was shot dead on Sunday in another nearby village, Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar said.

"One of the slain militants , Aquib Mushtaq, was responsible for killing (security guard) Sanjay Kumar Nath," he said.