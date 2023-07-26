    বাংলা

    Heavy rain in India's capital raises new fears of flooding

    The region braces for more downpours two weeks after the Yamuna river burst its banks inundating parts of the capital

    Reuters
    Published : 26 July 2023, 06:04 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 06:04 AM

    Heavy rain brought flooding to an area near New Delhi on Wednesday forcing some evacuations and schools closures as the region braced for more downpours two weeks after the Yamuna river burst its banks inundating parts of the capital.

    Hundreds of vehicles were submerged in a commercial neighbourhood in Noida city, which adjoins southeast Delhi, after the Hindon river overflowed. People living near its banks had to move to higher ground, television footage showed, and some neighbourhood schools were closed.

    "Intense spells" of rain fell on Delhi early on Wednesday, the weather department said, with 37 mm (1.46 inches) of rain in central parts and as much as 110 mm (4.33 inches) in eastern parts in the past 24 hours.

    Moderate to heavy rain was expected in Delhi later on Wednesday, it said.

    The Yamuna river, which runs through the city, rose to a 45-year high following heavy rain in northern areas this month, flooding parts of the city and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

    Flood waters reached the walls of the historic Red Fort and engulfed a memorial dedicated to Independence hero Mahatma Gandhi.

    The river had risen close to the "danger level" in Delhi early on Wednesday, the Central Water Commission said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Munni Devi, 28, cleans the mud from the entrance of her house as flood water recedes from a residential area that was flooded by the overflowing of the river Yamuna following heavy rains, in New Delhi, India, Jul 17, 2023.
    People living near Yamuna River in New Delhi return home
    Floodwaters recede five days after the river overflowed into the city
    A man walks through a flooded alley at a residential colony, after water rose from the river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, India, Jul 14, 2023.
    New Delhi races to open jammed flood gates
    Footage shows roads surrounding the city's iconic Red Fort completely flooded, with broken down trucks and buses abandoned at several spots
    Delhi submerges, schools shut as Yamuna swells
    Delhi submerges as Yamuna swells
    The water level in the Yamuna was 208.41 metres at 6 am on Thursday as Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana continues to release water
    Residents wait to climb on a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2023.
    New Delhi evacuates hundreds over risk of flooding
    The Yamuna River has already risen above the "danger mark" and submerged a few adjoining areas in the capital of 20 million people

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen