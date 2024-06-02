Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Indian opposition leader returns to jail after vote ends

Kejriwal, a firebrand politician who has been a vocal opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested by the federal financial crime-fighting agency in March

Kejriwal returns to jail after vote ends
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the party's headquarters before he leaves to surrender himself to jail authorities, after interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a liquor policy case came to an end, in New Delhi, India, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters

Published : 02 Jun 2024, 08:53 PM

Updated : 02 Jun 2024, 08:53 PM

Related Stories
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Read More
GSK blood cancer drug halves risk of death in late-stage trial
GSK blood cancer drug halves risk of death in late-stage trial
Trump joins TikTok
Trump joins TikTok
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
Where’s Benazir? Fakhrul slams govt
Where’s Benazir? Fakhrul slams govt
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More