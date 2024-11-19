Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 20, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Toxic smog persists over India's north; Delhi pollution remains severe

The Taj Maha has been obscured by toxic smog for nearly a week

Toxic smog chokes India's north; Delhi air worsens
Visitors look toward the Taj Mahal through morning air pollution and fog in Agra, India, Nov 14, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters

Published : 19 Nov 2024, 11:56 AM

Updated : 19 Nov 2024, 11:56 AM

Related Stories
Toxic smog chokes India's north; Delhi air worsens
Toxic smog chokes India's north; Delhi air worsens
Read More
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More