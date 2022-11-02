    বাংলা

    Flags at half-mast as India's Gujarat mourns deadly bridge collapse

    Rescue workers would continue their search for any unaccounted persons for a fourth day

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Nov 2022, 08:49 AM
    Updated : 2 Nov 2022, 08:49 AM

    India's Gujarat state on Wednesday mourned the death of 135 people from a bridge collapse on the weekend, with the national flag at half-mast in government buildings and public functions, receptions and entertainment programmes cancelled.

    Rescue workers would continue their search for any unaccounted persons for a fourth day, a government control room said, though local officials said on Tuesday that only one person was believed to be missing still.

    The colonial-era suspension footbridge in Morbi town, over the Machchhu river, was packed with sightseers around the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals when it gave way on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10 metres (33 feet) into the water.

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has appealed to people in his state to pray for the departed souls and their families.

    Morbi resident Ashok Bhai Jindani, 55, lit incense before idols of gods in his footwear shop in the town centre which is packed with small businesses.

    "For the people who have died, I will pray that god brings peace to them and their families," Jindani said.

    "The shop owners here have opened their businesses after two days today. In the evening we will see if all of our neighbouring shops can come together and go to the civil hospital to pray together."

    A senior police official told Reuters this week that about 200 people were on the bridge when it collapsed. Local municipality officials said tickets for about 400 people had been sold, although not necessarily to be on the bridge at the same time.

    Police have arrested nine people for the disaster.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: A man burns paddy waste stubble in a field in Karnal district of the northern state of Haryana, India, September 30, 2019.
    Farm fires big culprit as Delhi air quality worsens
    Smoke from farm fires contributed to up to 26% of the tiny PM 2.5 lung-damaging pollutants in the city's air - the highest in the past two years during the period of mid-October to early November
    People gather as rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, Oct 31, 2022.
    7 of a family killed in Indian bridge collapse
    They were returning from a temple in Morbi when the children asked to be taken to the suspension bridge
    Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 31, 2022.
    India bridge collapse death toll reaches 141
    More than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse
    File Photo:
    4 dead as petrol tanker catches fire in India
    Nearly a dozen others were injured and two three-wheelers and a taxi were gutted in the blaze in Mizoram

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher