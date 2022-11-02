Flags at half-mast as India's Gujarat mourns deadly bridge collapse

India's Gujarat state on Wednesday mourned the death of 135 people from a bridge collapse on the weekend, with the national flag at half-mast in government buildings and public functions, receptions and entertainment programmes cancelled.

Rescue workers would continue their search for any unaccounted persons for a fourth day, a government control room said, though local officials said on Tuesday that only one person was believed to be missing still.

The colonial-era suspension footbridge in Morbi town, over the Machchhu river, was packed with sightseers around the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals when it gave way on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10 metres (33 feet) into the water.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has appealed to people in his state to pray for the departed souls and their families.

Morbi resident Ashok Bhai Jindani, 55, lit incense before idols of gods in his footwear shop in the town centre which is packed with small businesses.