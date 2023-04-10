    বাংলা

    India likely to get "below normal" monsoon rains in 2023: Skymet

    Monsoon rains in India are expected to be 94% of the long-term average, said Skymet, retaining its previous view of sub-par monsoon

    Reuters
    Published : 10 April 2023, 07:24 AM
    Updated : 10 April 2023, 07:24 AM

    India is likely to get "below normal" monsoon rains in 2023 with an increasing likelihood of El-Nino, which typically brings dry weather to Asia, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Monday.

    "Likelihood of El Nino is increasing and its probability to become a dominant category during the monsoon is growing large. El Nino return may presage a weaker monsoon," Jatin Singh, managing director, Skymet said in a statement.

    Monsoon rains in India are expected to be 94% of the long-term average, said Skymet, retaining its previous view of sub-par monsoon.

    New Delhi defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 centimetres (35 inches) for the four-month season beginning June.

    The state-run India Meteorological Department is expected to announce its annual monsoon forecast soon.

    Nearly half of India's farmland, which has no irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

    Skymet expects northern and central parts of the country to be at risk of being in a rain deficit.

    Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, known as the agriculture bowl of North India, are likely to observe less than normal rains during the 2nd half of the season, the weather forecaster said.

    Meanwhile, unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged ripening, winter-planted crops such as wheat in India's fertile northern, central and western plains, exposing thousands of farmers to losses and raising the risk of further food price inflation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Model of natural gas pipeline and Rosneft logo, Jul 18, 2022.
    Russia's Rosneft signs deal to boost oil supplies to India
    Rosneft said that Russia for the first time has become one of the five largest trading partners of India
    India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Jul 8, 2022.
    Situation with China fragile, dangerous in the Himalayan front: India
    The Chinese have to deliver on what was agreed to, and they have struggled with that, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said
    Bangladesh braces for a week of heatwave with no signs of rain
    Bangladesh braces for a week of heatwave
    Extreme heat has left people around the country reeling in exhaustion
    Footage from a helicopter of flooding due to heavy rain in Burketown, Queensland, Australia Mar 11, 2023 in this still image taken from social media video. Aaron Finn.
    Heavy rain brings flash flooding to Sydney, prompts rescues
    It comes after Sydney in 2022 notched its wettest year in 164 years, as Australia's east coast endured a rare third straight year of the La Nina weather phenomenon

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan