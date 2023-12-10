Guns N’ Roses shakes things up with their new single ‘The General’

Iconic hard rock band Guns N’ Roses have released a new single, ‘The General’, a slow-building gem that emerged from the creative depths of the ‘Chinese Democracy’ sessions.

The guitar-driven song marks the band’s second release of 2023 following ‘Perhaps’, which dropped in August, according to the Rolling Stone magazine.

The band debuted ‘The General’ live during their two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angelese last month, and it'd been flying under the radar for quite a while.