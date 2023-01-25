    বাংলা

    Satkhira journalist shown arrested 'a day after being picked up by law enforcers'

    The 57-year-old Raghunath Khan is a local correspondent for the Dainik Projonmo Ekattor and Deepto TV

    Satkhira Correspondent
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 08:12 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 08:12 PM

    Raghunath Khan, a Satkhira-based journalist who was reportedly picked up by the law enforcers, has been shown arrested on charges of possessing explosives.

    Sheikh Obaidullah, chief of Debhata Police Station, claimed that Raghunath and two others were arrested with crude bomb-like objects during a raid at Khalishakhali village on Monday evening.

    Sub-Inspector Lal Chand Mia started a case against the arrestees and 19 unidentified others on charges of planning acts of sabotage on Tuesday.

    Obaidullah said Raghunath had been sentenced to four years in jail after his arrest with money during an extortion bid. The journalist is accused in several cases filed with different police stations of Satkhira on charges of extortion and fraud, according to the police officer.

    The others arrested with Raghunath are Md Rezaul Karim, 63, and Md Lutfar Rahman, 45.

    Raghunath's wife Supriya Rani Khan said he had gone to Khalishakhali on a rented motorcycle on Monday morning. After he returned from there, law enforcers in plainclothes picked him up from the Day Night College area around 10:30am.

    Supriya contacted police at that time only to be told that they were not aware of his whereabouts.

    The 57-year-old Raghunath is a local correspondent of the Dainik Projonmo Ekattor and Deepto TV.

