    বাংলা

    Canada demands Meta lift 'reckless' ban on news to allow fires info to be shared

    Meta started blocking news in response to a new law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles

    Reuters
    Published : 19 August 2023, 07:18 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2023, 07:18 AM

    The Canadian government on Friday demanded that Meta lift a "reckless" ban on domestic news from its platforms to allow people to share information about wildfires in the west of the country.

    Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada this month in response to a new law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

    Some people fleeing wildfires in the remote northern town of Yellowknife have complained to domestic media that the ban prevented them from sharing important data about the fires.

    "Meta's reckless choice to block news ... is hurting access to vital information on Facebook and Instagram," Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said in a social media post.

    "We are calling on them to reinstate news sharing today for the safety of Canadians facing this emergency. We need more news right now, not less," she said.

    Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez earlier said the ban meant people did not have access to crucial information.

    Chris Bittle, a legislator for the ruling Liberal Party, complained on Thursday that "Meta's actions to block news are reckless and irresponsible."

    Ollie Williams, who runs Yellowknife's Cabin Radio digital radio station, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that people were posting screen shots of information on Facebook since they could not share links to news feeds.

    In response, a Meta spokesperson said by email that the company had activated the "Safety Check" feature on Facebook that allows users to spread the word that they are safe in the wake of a natural disaster or a crisis.

    Canadians can use Facebook and Instagram to access content from official government agencies, emergency services and non-governmental organisations, the spokesperson added.

    Meta says users do not come to its platform for news and forcing the company to pay for content shared on its platforms is unsustainable for its business.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Facebook logo is seen on a screen in this picture illustration taken Dec 2, 2019.
    Canadian publishers seek antitrust probe of Meta blocking news
    Meta started blocking news on Facebook and Instagram for all Canadian users last week in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles
    EU flag and Meta logo are seen in this illustration taken, May 22, 2023.
    Meta to seek user consent for targeted ads in EU
    The company said the change is to address a number of evolving regulatory requirements in the region
    FILE PHOTO: Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in front of a displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado
    Digital ad vultures descend on TV’s carcass
    Although Meta and Alphabet dominate the digital ad market, there’s plenty of money yet to fight for
    FILE PHOTO: Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartphone in front of a displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado
    Meta's Reels revenue narrows in on TikTok, boosted by AI
    AI has helped in improving Reels’ recommendation software, which was for long the strong point of Chinese rival Tiktok

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks