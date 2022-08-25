Takeover of NDTV by India's richest man worries journalists

Adani Group said NDTV was "the most suitable broadcast and digital platform to deliver on our vision." A spokesperson for Adani did not respond to a request for comment on whether the channel's independence would be compromised by a takeover.

Also critical of the opposition Congress party when in power, the network has been at loggerheads with Modi and his brand of Hindu nationalist politics since long before he became prime minister.

After taking office in 2014, Modi cast the media as part of an out-of-touch elite and India fell in media freedom rankings. Outlets owned by industrial families have aligned themselves with the government, Reporters Without Borders said this year.

Adani has previously said he is not close to Modi. While his rapid ascent of the Forbes' rich list has taken place in tandem with Modi's political fortunes and both hail from the state of Gujarat, there is little evidence of strong links between the two men beyond the politician's use of Adani-owned private jets before he became prime minister.

Regardless, media observers say that ownership by corporate titans has had a negative effect on journalism in India.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries controls Network18, another of India's largest media houses.

"Media ownership for many corporates has been a way of creating favours so that other businesses can grow. That cross-ownership is a huge problem," said Hartosh Singh Bal, the political editor of the Caravan magazine, one of India's few remaining independent media publications.

"In terms of independence the other channels don't even come close. Not only is government's view propagated through them, but any counter-narrative, any fact challenging the government is dismissed, and I see that the same thing will happen."