Tests to determine fate of blast-hit building

Text: Engineers from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and experts from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology continued checking the Cafe Queen building on Saturday, Mar 11, 2023 to determine whether it is still usable or needs to be demolished after a deadly blast last week. To prevent the building, declared risky by Dhaka South City Corporation, from collapsing, RAJUK workers have used iron pipes to stabilise the structure in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar so that the experts can conduct tests safely.