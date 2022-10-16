Not so lucky to die in Bangladesh: Kabir Suman

Popular Indian Bengali singer, lyricist and composer Kabir Suman enthralled the audience with his songs at ‘Songs of Suman’, celebrating three decades of his creation ‘Tomake Chai’ at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium in Dhaka’s Ramna on Saturday, Oct 15, 2022. The venue was shifted from the National Museum due to police objections amid much drama. As the audience appeared concerned when he felt a bit unwell, Suman said, with an inhaler in his hand: “I’m not lucky enough to die in Bangladesh.”