'Once in a lifetime event': London queues to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth
Mourners from all walks of life filed past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth through the night as she lay in state in London's ancient Westminster Hall, paying their final respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch before her funeral on Monday. After days of processions and rituals as the queen's body was brought to London from Balmoral, Scotland, where she died last Thursday at the age of 96, ordinary people will be able to take direct part in the ceremony.