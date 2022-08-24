India's NDTV rises 5% after Adani makes bid 'without consent'

Shares of India's NDTV Ltd NDTV.NS jumped 5 percent to their highest in 14 years on Wednesday, a day after billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate said it was seeking a majority stake in the media group that runs three channels.

NDTV said Adani swooped in "without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders".

NDTV has often taken a critical stance on government policy and has been the target of income tax raids in recent years. Adani, meanwhile, is seen as close to the powerful administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Almost the last bastion of Independent journalism being taken over by industry," Kapil Sibal, a former government minister and a top lawyer, said on Twitter.