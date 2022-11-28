    বাংলা

    BBC says Chinese police assaulted one of its journalists at Shanghai protest

    A Reuters journalist was also detained for about 90 minutes on Sunday night, before being released

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Nov 2022, 11:01 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2022, 11:01 AM

    The BBC said Chinese police had assaulted one of its journalists covering a protest in the commercial hub of Shanghai and detained him for several hours, drawing criticism from a senior British minister who said the detention was unacceptable.

    China disputed the account and said the journalist had not identified himself as a reporter.

    "The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," the British public service broadcaster said in a statement late on Sunday.

    "He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist."

    Protesters have taken to the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and other cities in recent days to demonstrate against heavy COVID-19 measures, a show of civil disobedience that is unprecedented since leader Xi Jinping assumed power.

    In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesman said the BBC's statement did not reflect what had happened. "According to our understanding, the BBC's statement is not true," spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

    "According to authorities in Shanghai, the journalist in question did not reveal his journalist identity at the time, he did not openly show his foreign press card," he added.

    "When the incident happened, law enforcement personnel asked people to leave, and when certain people did not co-operate, they were taken away from the scene."

    'VERY DISAPPOINTED'

    Foreign reporters in China are required to carry government-issued cards identifying themselves as accredited journalists when covering news events.

    The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China called on the authorities to protect the "safety and right to report" of all foreign journalists in the country.

    "The FCCC is very disappointed and frustrated at the increasing barriers placed on foreign journalists operating in China and the aggression displayed towards them by police," it said in a statement.

    Britain's business minister Grant Shapps echoed that sentiment.

    "What is unacceptable, of course, is for journalists who should be fully entitled to cover things freely to be caught up and involved and, indeed, arrested and I know that that will be causing concern at the foreign office and elsewhere this morning," he told LBC Radio.

    The BBC, in its statement before the Chinese ministry comment, said it had not been given a credible explanation for Lawrence's detention.

    "We have had no official explanation or apology from the Chinese authorities, beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught COVID from the crowd," it said.

    A Reuters journalist was also detained for about 90 minutes on Sunday night, before being released.

