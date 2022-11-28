BBC says Chinese police assaulted one of its journalists at Shanghai protest

'VERY DISAPPOINTED'

Foreign reporters in China are required to carry government-issued cards identifying themselves as accredited journalists when covering news events.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China called on the authorities to protect the "safety and right to report" of all foreign journalists in the country.

"The FCCC is very disappointed and frustrated at the increasing barriers placed on foreign journalists operating in China and the aggression displayed towards them by police," it said in a statement.

Britain's business minister Grant Shapps echoed that sentiment.

"What is unacceptable, of course, is for journalists who should be fully entitled to cover things freely to be caught up and involved and, indeed, arrested and I know that that will be causing concern at the foreign office and elsewhere this morning," he told LBC Radio.

The BBC, in its statement before the Chinese ministry comment, said it had not been given a credible explanation for Lawrence's detention.

"We have had no official explanation or apology from the Chinese authorities, beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught COVID from the crowd," it said.