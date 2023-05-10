Facebook is wrong to say news lacks economic value, says Canada PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said Meta Platforms Inc's opposition to proposed legislation that would compel payment by its Facebook unit and other internet companies for journalistic content was based on a flawed argument that news has no economic value.

Speaking to a parliamentary committee about the Trudeau government's legislation on Monday, a Meta official said news has a social value, but not an economic value to the company.

"If we are being asked to compensate these publishers for material that has no economic value to us, that's where the problem is," Meta's head of public policy in Canada, Rachel Curran, told the committee.

Trudeau on Tuesday said, "that argument that the internet giants are putting forward is not just flawed, it's dangerous to our democracy, to our economy."