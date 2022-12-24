UK's Sun apologises for Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan column

Britain's Sun newspaper on Friday apologised for publishing a column by British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson about Prince Harry's wife Meghan, days after it became the UK press standards regulator's most complained about article.

"We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry," the newspaper said in a statement, adding that the article had been removed from its website and archives.

In the column published last week, Clarkson, who gained worldwide fame as presenter of motoring show "Top Gear", wrote of Meghan: "At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her."