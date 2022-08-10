New York company raises over $120,000 to make action figure of Ukraine's Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been fighting a Russian invasion since February, is being made into an action figure by a product design company in Brooklyn, New York.

FCTRY launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production less than two weeks ago. It hit its $30,000 funding goal in just three hours and has since raised over $120,000. For every figure sold, $1 goes to Ukraine in the campaign which ends on Friday.

A 6-inch (15-cm) tall clay prototype of the Zelensky action figure, molded by Seattle artist Mike Leavitt, will be mass produced in plastic in China. It is expected to ship by March.

"The way we framed him in the campaign is 'the unlikely hero,'" said Jason Feinberg, FCTRY's chief executive and creative director.