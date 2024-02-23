Prada nods to past, snow at Emporio Armani for Milan Fashion Week

Italian luxury label Prada said it looked to the past for its latest womenswear line at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, presenting a collection that played with contrasts and feminine touches.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the fall/winter 2024 womenswear show, called "Instinctive Romance", with an all black dress with flappy embellishments.

The creative duo cut dark wool skirts to reveal a white or colourful silky layer underneath or behind.

There were bomber jackets, a coat nodding to 1950s silhouettes and slim pencil skirts worn with fitting knits.

"We strive to create something beautiful and we cannot talk about beauty without looking at the past," Simons said in show notes. "In this complicated moment, it is essential to know our history, who we are."