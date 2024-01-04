Singapore's clandestine cats can soon legally call the city-state home

Sunny prides herself on being a law-abiding Singaporean citizen, but for the last three years, she's been hiding a feline fugitive called Mooncake.

The fluffy ragdoll lives with Sunny in defiance of a 34-year-old law banning cats in the government-built apartments that house the vast majority of Singaporeans. Luckily for Mooncake, Singapore plans to scrap the ban later this year, freeing Sunny from the threat of a S$4,000 ($3,007) fine or her pet's potential eviction.

"Cats are so much quieter than dogs. If they allow dogs, I don't understand why not cats," said 30-year-old Sunny, who works in marketing and asked to be identified only by her first name because she didn't want to risk her cat being taken away.