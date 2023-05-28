Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles for adventurous patrons

A 14-legged giant isopod is the highlight of a new dish at a ramen restaurant in Taipei and it has people queuing up - both for pictures and for a bite from this bowl of noodles.

Since the 'The Ramen Boy' launched the limited-edition noodle bowl on May 22, declaring in a social media post that it had "finally got this dream ingredient", more than a 100 people have joined a waiting list to dine at the restaurant.

"It is so attractive because of its appearance - it looks very cute," said the 37-year-old owner of the restaurant, who wanted to be identified only as Mr. Hu, as he held up a giant isopod while customers took pictures.

"As for the cooking method, we use the simplest way, steam, so there is no difficulty to process it."

The restaurant steams the isopod for 10 minutes before adding it to the top of a bowl of ramen with thick chicken and fish broth. Each bowl costs 1,480 Taiwan dollars ($48).