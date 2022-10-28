Poker legend Annie Duke on why quitting can be a good thing

Of course, this flies in the face of dominant cultural norms – that you can never give up and must stick it out at all costs.

That is the typical “hustle culture” narrative, and it is just wrong, Duke says. If we are being honest, we are quitting stuff all the time in life – whether leaving a toxic relationship for a healthier one or moving on from a dead-end job in search of one that is more fulfilling. Sometimes, giving up on one path can be the absolute right thing to do.

Indeed, quitting seems to be very much at the top of American minds in the pandemic era. The so-called “Great Resignation” led more than 47 million people to leave jobs in 2021, according to the Labor Department. They were spurred on by a powerful job market, the mass loss that led to a reshuffling of priorities and a realization that life is very short indeed.

So instead of blindly following the ethos of “never quit,” perhaps we should be learning how to quit more often, and better. A few thoughts from Duke:

DO NOT LEAVE IT TOO LATE

If you find yourself frequently thinking about quitting, then odds are you should have probably done it earlier, Duke says. By that point, the decision has become pretty clear.

Of course, you can never be 100% sure about any life decision. But typically, most people who quit end up believing they made the right choice, she says – and are happier for it.

After all, if you are miserable in a job and decide to stick it out a few more years, think of the significant “opportunity costs” involved – you could have spent that time pursuing a new and better path.