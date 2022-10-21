    বাংলা

    Louvre to display ancient Buddha statue, Quran fragment from Uzbekistan

    The Quran fragment, one of the oldest copies of the Muslim holy book in existence, had been stored for centuries in an Uzbek village

    Published : 21 Oct 2022, 01:39 PM
    The Louvre museum in Paris will display dozens of artefacts from Uzbekistan that its experts helped restore, including a 2,000-year-old Buddha statue and a fragment of an 8th century Quran, the Uzbek government said on Friday.

    A total of 70 restored artefacts will be shown in the Louvre between Nov 23 and March 6, the state-run Culture and Arts Development Foundation said in a statement.

    The Quran fragment, it said, had been stored for centuries in the village of Katta Langar and is one of the oldest copies of the Muslim holy book in existence.

