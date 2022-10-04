'Superman' and superstar memorabilia worth 11 million pounds up for auction

Star Wars villain Darth Vader's gloves will be among the famous and familiar items from films, television and the world of music up for grabs in British memorabilia company Propstore's annual live auction next month.

Returning to an in-person event following a pandemic pause, this year's auction boasts an extended catalogue of over 1,500 lots with an estimated total worth of 11 million pounds ($12.3 million).

"This year is larger than ever before. We've added about 500 lots plus another day. It's a big step up for us, which makes it that much more of an exciting event," Propstore Chief Executive Stephen Lane said.