    বাংলা

    South Koreans bid tearful farewell to beloved panda Fu Bao

    The panda is leaving for China's Sichuan province

    Reuters
    Published : 3 April 2024, 08:32 AM
    Updated : 3 April 2024, 08:32 AM

    South Koreans bid farewell on Wednesday to Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in the country, as she left the zoo where she was born in 2020 to be flown to China in a tearful send-off by a large crowd of fans braving steady rain.

    Zoo keepers thanked the panda cub for bringing joy and the fans for the love they had shown Fu Bao in the four years she spent growing up at the Everland zoo. She was then put on a climate-controlled truck to take her to the airport.

    "It was a miracle to meet you. Thank you, Fu Bao," read a message attached to photographs of the panda that covered the vehicle. Fu Bao, which means lucky treasure, had been in quarantine for a month and did not appear before the public.

    "This day has really come ... the day you are beginning a long journey for the next part of your life," zoo keeper Kang Cher-won, who had been caring for Fu Bao, said in a farewell message. "Thank you and we're proud of you."

    Fans had the last view of her a month ago when thousands of visitors queued up in the early morning chill, many saying they will miss the panda after she's gone.

    The panda is leaving for China's Sichuan province.

    The cub's parents, 10-year-old female Ai Bao and 11-year-old male Le Bao, arrived in 2016 from Sichuan province, the home of the giant pandas, as part of China's "panda diplomacy". Last July, Ai Bao gave birth in South Korea to giant panda twins.

    Female pandas can only conceive once a year for a limited period, and cubs have very low chances of survival as they are often born prematurely, usually weighing less than 200 grams (0.44 lb).

    RELATED STORIES
    South and North Korean guard posts face each other as a South Korean national flag flutters in this picture taken from the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, October 6, 2022.
    Russian veto points to 'grim future' for N Korea sanctions enforcement
    Diplomats said it appeared unlikely there would be another vote to try to renew the mandate before it expires on April 30
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits inside a tank during a military demonstration involving tank units, in North Korea, March 13, 2024 in this picture released on March 14, 2024, by the Korean Central News Agency.
    North Korea's Kim 'drives' new tank during mock battle
    The mock battle comes as joint annual drills involving South Korea and the US were due to wrap up on Thursday
    Cast members Ke Huy Quan, Awkwafina, James Hong, Jack Black, and Bryan Cranston attend a premiere of the film "Kung Fu Panda 4" in Los Angeles, California, US, March 3, 2024.
    'Kung Fu Panda' is back with some help from 'The Six Million Dollar Man'
    "Kung Fu Panda 4" sees Po tasked with finding a successor to become the next dragon warrior
    Philippine Coast Guard personnel inspect the hull of the ship during a collision incident between the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Sindangan and a Chinese Coast Guard ship in the disputed South China Sea, March 5, 2024. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
    China coast guard's 'dangerous manoeuvres' caused South China Sea collision: Philippines
    The Philippines accused China's coast guard of carrying out "dangerous manoeuvres" that led to a collision between its coast guard ship and a Chinese vessel

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin