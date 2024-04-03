South Koreans bid tearful farewell to beloved panda Fu Bao

South Koreans bid farewell on Wednesday to Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in the country, as she left the zoo where she was born in 2020 to be flown to China in a tearful send-off by a large crowd of fans braving steady rain.

Zoo keepers thanked the panda cub for bringing joy and the fans for the love they had shown Fu Bao in the four years she spent growing up at the Everland zoo. She was then put on a climate-controlled truck to take her to the airport.