    বাংলা

    Ukrainian avant-garde art finds refuge from war in Madrid

    The exhibition in the Spanish capital takes on particular relevance amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 05:21 PM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2022, 05:21 PM

    Ukrainian art has found a refuge in Madrid where a retrospective on the country's avant-garde in the early 20th century is showing works little known to the general public while offering them a safe haven away from the bombs.

    On Tuesday, the Spanish capital's Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum inaugurated the exhibit "In the Eye of the Storm. Modernism in Ukraine, 1900-1930s". It showcases a collection of about 70 artworks in various formats representing different trends, from figurative art to futurism and constructivism.

    Aside from paying tribute to a little-known period in the history of Ukrainian art, the exhibition takes on particular relevance amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

    "We wanted to do something in terms of showing Ukrainian art, but also taking Ukrainian art out of Ukraine and bringing it to Europe and to safety," Katia Denysova, one of the exhibit's three curators, told Reuters.

    Denysova, who described her journey out of Ukraine as a "rollercoaster", said that transporting the works through a country at war into the European Union ran into numerous challenges.

    They included the temporary closure of borders in response to the impact of a stray missile on neighbouring Polish soil, which sparked fears of an escalation two weeks ago.

    When the curators saw the works had made it to Spain safe and sound, they were "beyond delighted", Denysova added.

    She now hopes that Ukrainian avant-garde art will tell the public a story of creation and resistance.

    "This is an integral part of our heritage, of our culture in Ukraine. This is what Ukrainians are fighting for right now."

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: ANIME FESTIVAL ASIA/Facebook
    Thousands throng Anime Festival in Singapore after long COVID hiatus
    The three day festival attracted 120,000 attendees the last time it was held in 2019, and the festival director expects the Singapore event to reach the same number, if not surpass it
    Jennifer Lopez reacts after winning the MTV Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, US, June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
    Jennifer Lopez announces ‘This is Me’ album follow-up
    The 2002 album, which featured the hit song ‘Jenny from the Block,’ was inspired by Lopez' relationship at the time with actor Ben Affleck
    A models presents a creation of the Mexican artisan Catalina Gonzalez Hernandez from the indigenous community of San Sebastian, Jalisco state, during the Original Mexican Textile Art meeting, in Mexico City, Mexico Nov 18, 2022.
    Indigenous fashion designers challenge plagiarism
    Ralph Lauren and Chinese fast-fashion company Shein have in recent months faced accusations of plagiarising indigenous Mexican designs
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - FIFA Fan Festival Opening - FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 An Argentina fan carries beers during the opening of the FIFA fan festival
    With stadium beer ban, World Cup fans look for sip of hope
    In a last minute U-turn FIFA said that alcoholic beer would not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher