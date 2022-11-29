Ukrainian avant-garde art finds refuge from war in Madrid

On Tuesday, the Spanish capital's Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum inaugurated the exhibit "In the Eye of the Storm. Modernism in Ukraine, 1900-1930s". It showcases a collection of about 70 artworks in various formats representing different trends, from figurative art to futurism and constructivism.

Aside from paying tribute to a little-known period in the history of Ukrainian art, the exhibition takes on particular relevance amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

"We wanted to do something in terms of showing Ukrainian art, but also taking Ukrainian art out of Ukraine and bringing it to Europe and to safety," Katia Denysova, one of the exhibit's three curators, told Reuters.