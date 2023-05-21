    বাংলা

    Hiroshima's savoury pancake wins new fan in Britain's Sunak

    Sunak told reporters he "particularly enjoyed" having the okonomiyaki during his visit

    Reuters
    Published : 21 May 2023, 12:23 PM
    Updated : 21 May 2023, 12:23 PM

    The cheap and cheerful savoury Japanese pancake that stirs both feelings of local pride and deep rivalry in the city of Hiroshima has found its newest fan in British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

    During his visit for the three-day Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit in Hiroshima, Sunak sampled okonomiyaki, a heaped mound of batter, cabbage, noodles and often meat that is fried on a hot plate and then smothered with savoury sauce.

    Its name means "cooked as you like" and it is widely considered "soul food" in Japan. In some restaurants it is fried in front of the customers, in others the customers fry it themselves.

    It is also the subject of fierce regional rivalry, not unlike the debate over thin crust or Chicago-style deep dish pizza in the United States.

    In Hiroshima the ingredients are layered before cooking, but in Osaka they are mixed together first. Sunak, who tried okonomiyaki with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida - who represents Hiroshima in parliament - tried it Hiroshima style.

    Sunak told reporters he "particularly enjoyed" having the okonomiyaki during his visit.

    "Prime Minister Kishida pointed out to me how you do that – how you do that here in Hiroshima is different to how they do that in Tokyo, different to Osaka," he said on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

    "He said the Hiroshima ones are the best. I have no reason to disagree. It has been delicious."

    Hiroshima, home to more than 1 million people, boasts some 800 Okonomiyaki restaurants. Ahead of the G7 summit some local restaurants rolled out special versions to cater to foreign tastes by including ingredients from the different G7 countries.

    There is one with German sauerkraut, and a maple syrup-infused Canadian version. The French option has cabbage, bean sprouts, bacon, cheese, sauce and a fried egg, all wrapped in a crepe.

    It was not clear if Sunak got to try the British version - which featured fish and chips - or if he even wanted to.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech, during a Business Connect event in London, Britain, Apr 24, 2023.
    UK to ban Russian diamonds at G7 in fresh round of sanctions
    Britain is also targeting an additional 86 people and companies from Russian president's military industrial complex
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, April 26, 2023.
    UK govt rejects criticism that Brexit has failed
    The government, led by Brexit-supporting Sunak, says Britain is prospering with new-found freedoms
    US President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit the Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island in Hatsukaichi, Japan, Friday, May 19, 2023.
    G7 tightens Russia sanctions
    A draft communique to be issued after their talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends an interview, following a meeting with local community and police leaders, after the announcement of a new police task force to help officers tackle grooming gangs, in Rochdale, Britain April 3, 2023.
    Sunak to meet Biden in Northern Ireland
    Having helped broker the 1998 deal, the United States remains an influential voice in Northern Ireland's politics

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk