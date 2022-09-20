    বাংলা

    Opium dating back to 14th century BC found in ancient grave site in Israel

    Precisely how opium was used by the Canaanites in their burial rituals, remains unknown, the researchers say

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Sept 2022, 01:08 PM
    Updated : 20 Sept 2022, 01:08 PM

    Opium traces have been discovered in Israel in vessels used in burial rituals by the ancient Canaanites, providing one of the world's earliest evidences of use of the drug.

    Discovered in a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud in central Israel, the Late Bronze Age vessels, shaped like upside-down poppy flowers, were found at Canaanite graves, where they were likely used in burial ceremonies and for offerings for the dead in the afterlife, researchers said on Tuesday.

    A new joint study by the Weizmann Institute of Science, Tel Aviv University and the Israel Antiquities Authority, analysed organic residue in eight of the vessels and found that it was opium, some of which was produced locally and some in Cyprus.

    The findings date back to the 14th century BC, the researchers said in their study, published in the Archaeometry journal.

    Precisely how opium was used by the Canaanites in their burial rituals, remains unknown, the researchers said.

    "It may be that during these ceremonies, conducted by family members or by a priest on their behalf, participants attempted to raise the spirits of their dead relatives in order to express a request, and would enter an ecstatic state by using opium," said Ron Beeri of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

    "Alternatively, it is possible that the opium, which was placed next to the body, was intended to help the person’s spirit rise from the grave in preparation for the meeting with their relatives in the next life," Beeri said.

    In 2020, researchers confirmed 8th century BC traces of cannabis had been found on an altar in a 3000-year-old ancient Israelite shrine in the Negev Desert.

    RELATED STORIES
    Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic
    Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic
    Gaza is rich with antiquities, having been an important trading spot for civilisations dating as far back as the ancient Egyptians to the Roman empire and the Crusades
    Turning coronavirus page, Oktoberfest kicks off after two-year hiatus
    Oktoberfest kicks off after two-year hiatus
    Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said earlier this year that the Oktoberfest, held from Sept 17 to Oct 3, would take place without any COVID-19 restrictions
    What to do if you were a corporate hack victim
    What to do if you were a corporate hack victim
    If an app allows two-factor authentication, use it. Security experts say using two-step verification is one of the best ways to protect an account
    Boon or threat? Mexico City wrestles with influx of remote US workers
    Mexico City wrestles with influx of remote US workers
    A wave of international visitors predominantly from the United States has poured into Mexico City's cafes, parks and AirBnbs as they work untethered

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher