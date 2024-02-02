Desperately seeking new home: 3 million sound recordings

Since the start of the pandemic, one of the world's largest collections of popular music has been housed in a former pig barn in rural New York state.

But difficulty obtaining permits linked to zoning issues means the Archive of Contemporary Music is looking for a new home.

The non-profit archive was founded in 1985 by B George, who seeded it with his own collection of 47,000 records and originally housed it in New York City.

With the intention of storing two copies of everything - one to be used for listening, and a second as an archival copy - it has since grown to more than 3 million sound recordings.

The archive consists of LPs and 45s, 8 tracks and cylinder disks, along with books, posters, and vintage memorabilia. Music from across the globe is represented, and the genres range from rock and roll and blues to African, punk, country, hip hop and experimental.