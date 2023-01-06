Highlights from Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

Harry says he was encouraged by Prince William and his wife Kate to go dressed as a Nazi to a fancy dress party in 2005, in what he has described elsewhere as "one of the biggest mistakes of my life".

MAJOR HEWITT RUMOURS

Harry dismisses media rumours that he was the result of an affair between Major James Hewitt and his mother Princess Diana and suggestions that his father had often joked about not knowing who Harry's real father was. Harry says the idea is absurd, given that his mother did not meet Hewitt until long after he was born.

FIGHT OVER WEDDING VENUES

Harry claims the royal household dragged its feet over the date and venue for his wedding with Meghan. He says that when he consulted his brother about the possibility of marrying in Westminster Abbey or St. Paul's Cathedral, William said he could not marry there because they had been venues for the weddings of Charles and Diana and of William and Kate respectively. Instead, William suggested a village chapel near Charles' home at Highgrove House in southwest England. Harry and Meghan finally got married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018.

TAKING DRUGS

Harry says that when he was 17 he was offered a line of cocaine at someone's house and consumed the drug on several other occasions, although he insists media reports suggesting he was a drug addict were false and that he did not enjoy it.

"It wasn't much fun and it did not make me feel especially happy as it seemed to do to everyone else, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. I was a 17-year-old boy ready to try anything that altered the pre-established order," he writes.

Harry also recounts how, as a student at the exclusive Eton College, he used to smoke cannabis in a bathroom at his house while the Thames Valley police served as his bodyguards, patrolling the exterior of the building.

SEEING A CLAIRVOYANT

Harry describes meeting a woman with "powers" who said she could feel Princess Diana's spirit. He says the woman was recommended by friends and that, while he had his doubts about her, as soon as he sat down "I felt an energy around her".

"Your mother says that you are living the life that she couldn't live, the life she wanted for you," Harry quotes the woman as telling him.

ARCTIC TRIP

Harry describes how during a trip to the North Pole he suffered from early stages of what appears to be frostbite, including to his penis. He recounts telling his father about his injuries at a dinner on the eve of William´s wedding.

"My father showed interest and sympathized with me when I mentioned that my ears and cheeks had burned due to the cold. I struggled to contain myself to not talk too much and tell him that my penis had also been affected..."