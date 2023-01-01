How to improve your day with a 'miraculous' morning routine

“Lose an hour in the morning and you will all day looking for it."

- Richard Whately, English academic

Morning is always known as the prime time for productive work. As the darkness gives away to soothing light, the quiet allows a deep focus that allows us to accomplish work.

I’m writing this article at 6am and I feeling like my brain is moving ten times faster than at midninght. This calm and refreshing atmosphere not only boosts my energy for the rest of the day, it clears the gutter of the mind and fills it with optimism, which works wonders in easing several mental health issues as well.

Hal Elrod, the American author of the best-selling book The Miracle Morning: The Not-So-Obvious Secret Guaranteed to Transform Your Life (Before 8AM), has given us a miraculous formula to start the day early.

Called, the Miracle Morning Routine, this method allows us to kick off the day full of motivation and enthusiasm to improve ourselves physically, intellectually, emotionally and spiritually. However, the routine requires us to wake up a little bit earlier than usual and start the day with six self-healing activities called S.A.V.E.R.S. combining some of the most important morning habits into a step-by-step process to focus on ourselves.