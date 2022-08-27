Venezuelan mural artist uses recycled plastic to light up Caracas suburb

On the outskirts of Caracas, dozens of children and older residents are hard at work carefully gluing plastic bottle caps onto a cement wall, which in just two weeks has turned into a colorful mural displaying the edges of two enormous, blue-winged macaws.

The "eco-mural" in Guatire, 42 kilometers (26 miles) east of Venezuela's capital, is the design of 25-year-old artist Oscar Olivares.

Olivares, who used social media to invite the public to contribute waste plastic, said the project will recycle around 300,000 bottle caps.