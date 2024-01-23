Migrants fashion themselves new careers in Italian design

Less than two years ago, 35-year-old Yuliia Dobrohurska was fearing for her life under the threat of Russian bombings in her Ukrainian hometown of Konotop.

Now she is dreaming of a career as a fashion jeweller in Italy, the country where she has taken refuge.

Dobrohurska wore some of her creations on Saturday as she walked down the catwalk of the "Refugees live fashion show", organised by a Rome health authority, alongside professional models.

The event, which presented eight outfits and matching jewellery made by refugees, concluded a six-month course for 19 women and men who escaped war, violence and human rights violations, and now aspire to become fashion designers.