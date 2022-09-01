    বাংলা

    Dazzling pink diamond could fetch more than $21 million at auction

    At 11.15 carats, the cushion-shaped gem is called 'Williamson Pink Star', and described as one of the world's purest

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 11:57 AM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 11:57 AM

    A dazzling pink diamond, described as one of the world's purest, could fetch more than $21 million when it goes under the hammer in Hong Kong in October, auction house Sotheby's said on Wednesday.

    At 11.15 carats, the cushion-shaped gem is called "Williamson Pink Star", in tribute to two other pink diamonds.

    One is the "CTF Pink Star", a 59.60-carat oval mixed-cut diamond which sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

    The other is the "Williamson" stone – a 23.60 carat diamond given to Britain's Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift by Canadian geologist John Thorburn Williamson. Worn by the monarch in a Cartier brooch, it was discovered in his mine in Tanzania.

    The "Williamson Pink Star" also originates from that mine.

    "(Pink diamonds) are exceptionally rare in nature...," Kristian Spofforth, Sotheby's head of jewellery, said at a press preview.

    "You then add in the extra factors like it being over 10 carats, internally flawless and Type IIA, and you get right down to the pinnacle," he added referring to a subgroup of the most chemically pure diamonds.

    Top quality coloured stones are prized by the super wealthy and Spofforth said he expected many bids for the gem when it is offered for sale in a standalone auction on Oct 5.

    "We saw over the lockdown crisis and the COVID crisis that there is always demand for the rare and the beautiful in the world, and this is something exceptionally rare that I think will have plenty of bidders on the day," he said.

    Ahead of the auction, the "Williamson Pink Star" will go on tour to Dubai, Singapore and Taipei before arriving in Hong Kong.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spain's giant Tomatina tomato fight returns
    Spain's giant Tomatina tomato fight returns
    The festival is said to have originated from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945
    Restaurants' new normal: fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff
    Restaurants' new normal: fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff
    Major US restaurant chains are putting employees where they are needed most, using technology to plug gaps and adapting to post-pandemic consumer habits that favour kiosks, delivery and drive-thrus
    Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction
    Diana's Ford fetches $850,000 at auction
    The car belonged to the Princess of Wales between 1985 and 1988 and has 24,961 miles on the clock
    Venezuelan mural artist uses recycled plastic to light up Caracas suburb
    Venezuelan artist uses recycled plastic to light up suburb
    Oscar Olivares, who used social media to invite the public to contribute waste plastic, said the project will recycle around 300,000 bottle caps

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher