Dazzling pink diamond could fetch more than $21 million at auction

At 11.15 carats, the cushion-shaped gem is called "Williamson Pink Star", in tribute to two other pink diamonds.

One is the "CTF Pink Star", a 59.60-carat oval mixed-cut diamond which sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

The other is the "Williamson" stone – a 23.60 carat diamond given to Britain's Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift by Canadian geologist John Thorburn Williamson. Worn by the monarch in a Cartier brooch, it was discovered in his mine in Tanzania.

The "Williamson Pink Star" also originates from that mine.