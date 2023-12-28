Ukraine's frontline children yearn for return to classroom

Sitting alone in her bedroom, Ukrainian third-grader Arina Herasymova cuts an image of loneliness as she stares at her teacher and classmates on a screen.

"I would like to go to school, to lessons. To play with friends during recess, not sit at home," she said.

Herasymova, 8, lives near the front line of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is nearing its two-year mark and has forced many local children into online learning.

The war has deprived younger students, especially, of the opportunity to start off their schooling like most of their peers elsewhere.

First the coronavirus upended Arina's daily schedule, then came Russia's February 2022 invasion, according to her mother Iryna, 32, who said the once-active child is visibly sad.

"I look at her now, and she has completely changed," she said. "She doesn't want to do anything."