Parisians combine yoga with puppy cuddles for ultimate relaxation

Stressed-out Parisians looking to combine the relaxing effects of yoga with the warm glow of cuddling a pet are discovering "puppy yoga", where sessions feature not just exercises on the mat, but fluffy puppies on hand for stroking.

Sessions at the recently opened Puppy Yoga Paris include 20 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of interacting with puppies.

Founder Ella Rubinski said the concept strikes a chord in Paris, where many people work long hours and live in small apartments.

"Many of us can't have our dogs at home or don't have the time to take them out every day, so this is an opportunity to spend some time relaxing and being happy," she told Reuters during a session this week that included 10 Golden Retriever puppies.