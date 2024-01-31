Women's pop culture power takes centre stage at Sunday's Grammys

RECORDING ACADEMY RECRUITS WOMEN

Changing demographics in the Recording Academy, the group of musicians, producers, engineers and others who vote on the Grammy nominees and winners, likely prompted a shift. Since 2019, the percentage of female members has risen to 30% from 26%.

"They have been aggressively recruiting new members, especially members of colour and women," Grein said. "They are infusing the membership with a lot of members who will probably see things differently."

Some of the male competition was between albums. Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and other past Grammy winners did not release new music during the eligibility period of October 2022 through Sept. 15, 2023.

Still, the percentage of women artists on the Billboard Hot 100 at the end of 2023 reached 35%, a 12-year high, according to a study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and professor Stacy L Smith.

Women also made gains behind the scenes, with women of colour driving the first increase in female songwriting credits in 12 years. Nearly 20% of songwriters were women, up from 14% a year earlier.

While far from reaching parity, female musicians made significant progress in just a few years, Smith said.

"When you look at the data, you see that the collective action across the music industry is moving toward women," she said. "That we haven't seen before."

The realm of producers ticked up but remained predominantly male. In 2023, women received 6.5% of producer credits. No women were nominated for the Grammy for producer of the year.

Women also saw less success in Grammy categories for rock, dance and hip-hop, said Tatiana Cirisano, senior music industry analyst for MIDiA Research.

"What we have here is a year in which several female superstars had extraordinary hits," Cirisano said. "Yet overall, gender imbalances have not shifted as much as we would hope."

On Sunday, several women could make history at the Grammys.

Swift would be the first artist to win album of the year four times if she claims the trophy for "Midnights."

If SZA prevails with "SOS," she would be the first Black woman to win album of the year as a lead artist since Lauryn Hill received the honour 25 years ago.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony broadcast live from downtown Los Angeles on CBS PARA.O and streamed on Paramount+.